Soybeans set for first weekly loss in six on LatAm rains

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures slid more than 1% on Friday, with the market poised for its first weekly decline in more than a month, as rains in South American key growing areas eased worries about global supply.

Corn and wheat prices were also set for weekly drop.

FUNDAMENTALS

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract fell 4.5% this week, after closing firmer for the last five weeks. The market was down 1.2% at $13.52-1/4 a bushel, as of 0134 GMT.