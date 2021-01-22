ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,851 Decreased By ▼ -14.79 (-0.3%)
BR30 24,758 Decreased By ▼ -62.95 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,903 Decreased By ▼ -81.1 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,084 Decreased By ▼ -64 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans set for first weekly loss in six on LatAm rains

  • Corn also benefited from export sales, as the USDA reported private sales of 336,500 tonnes of the US corn to unknown destinations for shipment in the 2020/21 season.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures slid more than 1% on Friday, with the market poised for its first weekly decline in more than a month, as rains in South American key growing areas eased worries about global supply.

Corn and wheat prices were also set for weekly drop.

FUNDAMENTALS

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract fell 4.5% this week, after closing firmer for the last five weeks. The market was down 1.2% at $13.52-1/4 a bushel, as of 0134 GMT.

  • Corn dropped 2.5% so far this week, its first decline in seven weeks while wheat has lost 3.4% this week after ending the previous week on a positive note.

    • Argentine soybean and corn planting sped forward over the last week, helped by rain that moistened fields parched by months of dry weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

    • More moisture was needed over the short term to ensure good yields for the 2020/21 crop, the exchange said in a report.

    • Losses in soybean market were limited by private sales of 136,000 tonnes of US cargoes to China and 163,290 tonnes to Mexico, both for shipment in the 2020/21 season, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

    • Corn also benefited from export sales, as the USDA reported private sales of 336,500 tonnes of the US corn to unknown destinations for shipment in the 2020/21 season.

    • Ukrainian milling wheat export prices exceeded $300 per tonne on Wednesday, supported by a sharp upward trend in Russia, analyst APK-Inform said on Thursday.

    • Russia said the country's wheat export prices rose sharply last week ahead of a new export tax imposed by one of the world's largest wheat exporters from mid-February.

Corn soybean CBOT corn CBOT soybean oil CBOT soyoil

Soybeans set for first weekly loss in six on LatAm rains

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters