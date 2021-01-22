ANL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.88%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.79%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.63%)
DGKC 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.34%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.61%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.01%)
FFL 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.62%)
HASCOL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
HUMNL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.01%)
JSCL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.28%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.19%)
PAEL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
PPL 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TRG 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.99%)
UNITY 33.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (0.13%)
BR30 24,884 Increased By ▲ 62.86 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,045 Increased By ▲ 60.35 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,154 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan eases, set for weekly rise on dollar weakness

  • The global dollar index fell to 90.099 from the previous close of 90.108.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan slipped on Friday amid worries over Sino-US relations, but was set for a slight weekly gain amid dollar weakness.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4617 per dollar prior to the market open, 79 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4696.

In spot market trading, the yuan opened at 6.4680 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4679 at midday, 84 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4711 per dollar.

Traders said hopes for an easing in Sino-US tensions under the new Joe Biden administration were starting to fade, which could limit the yuan rally.

"The market is somewhat cautious for now amid the worries over Sino-US relations," said a trader at a foreign bank.

Janet Yellen, US President Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, promised a comprehensive review of China's implementation of a Phase 1 trade deal, and said Washington would work more closely with allies to address "abusive" practices by the world's second-largest economy.

The Biden administration also faced pressure from Republican lawmakers on its second day in office for a more forceful response to Beijing's announcement of sanctions against the architects of former President Donald Trump's tough China policy.

Often fraught Sino-US relations have been one of the key factors influencing the yuan in over the past few years.

For the week, though, the yuan gained ground against the dollar which retreated as investors' appetite for riskier currencies increased.

The dollar was headed for its worst week of the year on Friday as investors refreshed bets that a pandemic recovery could push the greenback lower still.

If the yuan stays around its midday levels into the late night close, it would have appreciated 0.2% to the dollar for the week. So far in the new year, it has firmed 0.9%, extending a near 7% rally in 2020.

For the week, the Chinese currency also found support from strong GDP data.

China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations to end a rough coronavirus-stricken 2020 in good shape. It is poised to expand further this year, even as the pandemic rages unabated elsewhere.

The country's foreign exchange regulator said the current yuan exchange rate is within a reasonable and balanced range.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 95.77, weaker than the previous day's 95.91.

The global dollar index fell to 90.099 from the previous close of 90.108.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6101, 2.25 percent away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

China Yuan Yen People's Bank of China US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars Korean won NDFs nz dollar Sino US relations

China's yuan eases, set for weekly rise on dollar weakness

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters