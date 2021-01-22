Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet probe body

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday appointed former Justice Azmat Saeed as the chairman of inquiry committee formed earlier to investigate the Broadsheet matter and to determine the responsibility.

In a tweet, the Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Justice Saeed – a retired judge of the Supreme Court – had been appointed chairman of the inquiry committee on Broadsheet.

He said the inquiry committee was constituted by the federal cabinet on the recommendation of a three-member ministerial inquiry committee led by Information Minister Shibli Faraz and comprising Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

The committee has been tasked to investigate the Broadsheet matter, fix the responsibility on those who had illegally benefited themselves and submit its report within 45 days.

Earlier in the day, the minister told reporters that the inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Broadsheet issue will complete its task within 45 days.

Justice Saeed served as Supreme Court judge for seven years and was part of the bench which handled numerous high profile cases including Panama leaks case.

