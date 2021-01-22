Pakistan cricket set to go global through leading broadcasters

LAHORE: Resumption of cricket in Pakistan has attracted household sport broadcasters across the globe to partner with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and secure media rights for the HBL Pakistan Super League and all home bilateral international matches till 2023.

The PCB has signed partnerships in North America, the Caribbean, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. As such, fans and supporters of Pakistan cricket will now be able to follow Babar Azam and his side as well as the HBL Pakistan Super League in North America though Willow TV, in the Caribbean through Flow Sports, in the United Kingdom through Sky Sports and in New Zealand through Sky NZ.

Discussions with potential broadcasters in Australia, Middle East and South Asia are underway and further details will be provided in due course. The PCB had worked in close collaboration with its international media rights consultant Colgan Bauer and carried out a stringent analysis of each market. This included devising rights packaging and processes to enhance competition and quality broadcasters from all markets.

Until the end of 2022, Pakistan has lined-up a series of mouth-watering international cricket and topped up with the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, 2022 and 2023, fans can brace to experience the most exciting and thrilling cricket to be participated in by some of the modern day elite cricketers. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, “Despite the challenging Covid-19 times, these remain incredibly exciting times for Pakistan cricket. The homecoming of all cricket has attracted leading sport broadcast partners to place Pakistan cricket on their networks which, in turn, will provide enhanced access to our fans and supporters across the world to follow and stay connected with us. This is a huge achievement for the PCB, not only in terms of succeeding in taking cricket to our global fans through these popular networks but to also maximise and exploit our media rights to ensure we continue to invest in our player welfare and development as well as cricketing infrastructure.”

Sky Sports Director of Cricket, Bryan Henderson said: “We’re delighted to add Pakistan cricket to our portfolio starting with the visit of South Africa later this month, followed by the excellent HBL Pakistan Super League T20 tournament. Later in the year England’s men and women’s teams will play in Karachi – we can’t wait.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021