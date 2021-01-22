Scholarship for deserving students: IBA signs MoU with Lady Viqarun Nisa Noon Trust

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi and the Lady Viqarun Nisa Noon and Feroze Khan Noon Trust for Education have signed an agreement Thursday in Islamabad to support deserving students of the institute who are unable to bear the cost of higher education.

The endowment scholarship, worth PKR 10 million and established in the name of Lady Viqarun Nisa Noon, will help deserving students overcome their financial constraints for times to come.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Director Alumni and Corporate Relations, Ms Malahat Awan, and the Chairperson and signatory of the Lady Viqarun Nisa Noon Trust, M. Syeda Abida Hussain.

Ms Abida emphasized that support for education has always remained as a cornerstone for the community welfare services of the Trust, and together with this initiative, they hope to transform the lives of many families from all over Pakistan.

