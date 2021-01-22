ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Corona positivity rate witnesses slight surge in Punjab

Recorder Report 22 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus witnessed slight increase from 4.09% to 4.29% as out of 16.635 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours, 714 fresh virus cases and 25 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 151,603 and fatalities to 4,501.

With the recovery of 467 more people from the virus, the number of recovered patients has reached 135,892 in the province. On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 2,179 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 480,696 with the recovery rate of 91.2 percent.

As per break up of cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 76106 cases and 1795 deaths, Rawalpindi 13908 cases and 786 deaths, Faisalabad 8,346 cases and 395 deaths, Multan 9,028 cases and 318 deaths, Gujranwala 4,405 cases and 106 deaths, Bahawalpur 3,871 cases and 130 deaths and Sargodha reported 2,826 cases and 115 fatalities.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Bernhard Stephen Schlagheck in a meeting with Chaudhry brothers on Thursday said that Germany is trying to supply Pfizer’s vaccine to Pakistan through WHO as soon as possible to help fight against corona.

The German diplomat along with First Secretary Christian Boettcher called on President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence and discussed bilateral trade, current domestic and global political situation and other issues of mutual interest.

Shujat thanked the German government for dealing with the Pakistanis suffering from corona in Germany. He said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and the diplomats of all the countries go to the northern regions and describe Pakistan’s natural beauty.

