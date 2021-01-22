ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold little changed in Europe

Reuters 22 Jan 2021

LONDON/MILAN: Gold prices hovered near a two-week high on Thursday as the dollar slipped, with investors awaiting the passage of US President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion dollar stimulus package. Spot gold was little changed at $1,871.19 per ounce by 1222 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,874.86 earlier in the day. Bullion had gained 1.7% on Wednesday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,870.40.

“Basically what we’ve got at the moment is (gold) still consolidating. The tailwinds are the economic stimulus in the States and weakening of the dollar,” said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell.

O’Connell added that it remained to be seen whether the stimulus would go through both houses of Congress as quickly as Biden’s expectations and “that’s probably one of the reasons why gold hasn’t been going huge”.

Biden’s top priority remains the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to revive a pandemic-hit economy, but it will require approval from a divided Congress, where Democrats hold slim advantages in both the House and Senate.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation that can result from stimulus measures. However, higher yields have challenged that status recently as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar slipped to a near one-week low and benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields remained steady after Biden’s inauguration and following a speech by his nominee for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

However, with all the stimulus talk bound to boost inflation expectations, “in that scenario, the Federal Reserve will look to hold back on policy support and probably start thinking about unwinding current policy measures, which will boost the dollar and undermine the value of gold,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Silver was up 0.3% to $25.89 an ounce. Platinum gained 1.6% to $1,127, while palladium rose 0.7% to $2,387.89.

Gold Joe Biden Janet Yellen Gold Prices palladium Silver Dollar US gold Ilya Spivak

Gold little changed in Europe

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

US resumes WHO support, launches $1.9trn virus plan

Fire at India’s Serum Institute kills 5

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet probe body

Petitions against KE privatisation rejected by SHC

EoIs of three PSEs to be issued by mid-Feb

Projects, including phase-I of K-IV, approved by Ecnec

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.