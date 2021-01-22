ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KMC missed collecting revenue from tens of thousands of units: Contractor had no receipts to collect municipal tax, CM told

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday approved a Rs170m grant for KMC. He took this...
Mohammad Bilal Tahir 22 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday approved a Rs170m grant for KMC.

He took this decision at a meeting to review the financial condition of the KMC which has failed to pay salaries to its senior employees for the months of November and December.

The meeting was attended among others by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah and Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab.

The chief minister said that it was quite disturbing to know that the metropolitan corporation had been bogged down in a financial crisis and was unable to pay salaries to its senior officers.

"We have to overhaul various wings of the KMC, particularly those which are responsible for revenue collection," he said.

The chief minister said that Korangi DMC had curtailed its expenditure on account of garbage removal to Rs9 million only from Rs20 million through better management while DMC Central had enhanced its collection from shops and other such establishments.

The chief minister said that the KMC had valuable assets such as parks and wondered why the municipality had not been operating them on the public-private partnership mode to turn them into a reasonable source of revenue.

KMC administrator Laiq Ahmed told the chief minister that there were around 1.4 million establishments/properties from where the KMC collected the Municipal Utility and Conservancy Tax (MUCT), but this time round it could only collect Rs280 million from 35,000 units.

He said the contractor had had no printed bills/receipts to collect the tax.

The chief minister said that the KMC had the potential to collect Rs1.5 billion only against the MUCT, and it could auction the services of its petrol pumps and marriage grounds to the highest bidders.

"I want you to prepare a financial model and present it within the next 15 days, and then I'll add necessary input to make the KMC a rich organization," he said.

The chief minister also directed the local government department to issue a notification to take back collection of tax from the mobile phone towers from the SBCA and hand it over to the KMC.

Whatever collection the SBCA had made so far should be paid back to the KMC, he directed.

The chief minister said that he would be reviewing KMC financial position fortnightly.

He also constituted a committee headed by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah to submit its recommendations to make the KMC a financially stable organization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Murtaza Wahab financial crisis kmc Syed Nasir Shah DMC Central Laiq Ahmed

KMC missed collecting revenue from tens of thousands of units: Contractor had no receipts to collect municipal tax, CM told

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

US resumes WHO support, launches $1.9trn virus plan

Fire at India’s Serum Institute kills 5

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet probe body

Petitions against KE privatisation rejected by SHC

EoIs of three PSEs to be issued by mid-Feb

Projects, including phase-I of K-IV, approved by Ecnec

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.