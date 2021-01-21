Governor Sindh, CEO ABTACH discuss promotion of digital media

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABTACH Azneem Bilwani on Thursday discussed the matter regarding the promotion of digital media in the country and the progress and prosperity of the country.

The CEO of ABTACH Azneem Bilwani called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here, said a spokesperson of the Governor’s House.

Azneem Bilwani told Governor Sindh that they were taking revolutionary steps for the promotion of digital media as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and have so far provided jobs to 1600 people in a short span of time while more than 2000 people would also be provided jobs this year.

He said that the ABTACH has generated around $36 million revenue in the last year that is 2019-20.

The Governor of Sindh lauded the efforts of the CEO ABTACH and assured all possible to cooperate for resolving genuine problems which are being confronted by the company.