ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former SC judge to head inquiry committee on Broadsheet saga

  • Shibli Faraz said that the inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal will complete its inquiry in 45 days.
  • Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet stated that Imran Khan has nominated Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed retired as head of inquiry committee on Broadsheet scandal.
BR Web Desk 21 Jan 2021

The federal government has appointed former Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of inquiry committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe the Broadsheet scandal.

The announcement was made public by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz via tweet on Thursday.

He said that the inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal will complete its inquiry in 45 days.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet stated that Imran Khan has nominated Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed retired as head of inquiry committee on Broadsheet scandal, adding that remaining members of the committee will be appointed by former SC judge Azmat Saeed.

The federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday had formed an inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal.

It is pertinent to mention here that UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi in an interview had said that he was offered a $25 million bribe to drop an asset probe against the Sharif family.

Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry Imran Khan Broadsheet

Former SC judge to head inquiry committee on Broadsheet saga

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters