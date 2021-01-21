Former SC judge to head inquiry committee on Broadsheet saga

The federal government has appointed former Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of inquiry committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe the Broadsheet scandal.

The announcement was made public by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz via tweet on Thursday.

He said that the inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal will complete its inquiry in 45 days.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet stated that Imran Khan has nominated Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed retired as head of inquiry committee on Broadsheet scandal, adding that remaining members of the committee will be appointed by former SC judge Azmat Saeed.

The federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday had formed an inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal.

It is pertinent to mention here that UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi in an interview had said that he was offered a $25 million bribe to drop an asset probe against the Sharif family.