Jan 21, 2021
World

UK health minister says data on Pfizer vaccine supports shift to 12-week dosing schedule

  • Around 89% efficacy comes from between days 14 and days 21 after the first dose," Hancock told lawmakers.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

LONDON: Data supports Britain's decision to move to a 12-week dosing schedule for Pfizer's COVID vaccine, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, adding details on efficacy gathered during the rollout would be published as soon as possible.

"Around 89% efficacy comes from between days 14 and days 21 after the first dose," Hancock told lawmakers, saying he had reviewed the data, and that it supported the decision to move to a 12-week schedule between doses.

"We're looking at this data, and in fact we're measuring the efficacy here at home for those who've been vaccinated, by matching the data between those who've been vaccinated and those who test positive. And we're monitoring that and we will publish that data as soon as it is clinically valid."

