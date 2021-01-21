Kazakh govt discussing sunflower export duty with market

ALMATY: Kazakhstan's agriculture ministry is discussing the introduction of a 15% sunflower seed export duty with market players, a Grain Union official said on Thursday.

The duty could take effect from April, Yevgeny Karabanov, the official, told an industry conference.

The ministry has not replied to a question about the export duty sent earlier this week.

Domestic sunflower oil prices have surged in Kazakhstan as many growers opted to export. Neighbouring China and Uzbekistan are the main destinations for Kazakh sunflower seed and oil exports.

Russia, also a large supplier of the Chinese market, has a 30% export duty on sunflower seeds.