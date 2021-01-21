Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

President Joe Biden will launch an array of initiatives on Thursday to rein in the raging pandemic, including ordering the use of disaster funds to help re-open schools and mandating the wearing of protective masks on planes and buses.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

Moscow will relax some restrictions from Friday, including fully reopening colleges and specialist education institutions, the mayor of the Russian capital said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel defended a decision to extend a hard lockdown in Germany by two weeks until mid-February, saying it was necessary to slow a new, more aggressive variant of the virus.

Portugal is set to shut down all schools across the country to tackle a steep worsening of the pandemic, Lusa news agency and Public newspaper said.

Britain has prosecuted 6,500 people for coronavirus-related offences in the first six months following the nationwide lockdown last March, with most relating to assaults on emergency workers.