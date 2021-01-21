ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
President Trump made 30,573 false claims during his time in office

  • former President Donald Trump made a total of 30,573 false of misleading claims, during his time in office.
  • Among the most repeated false claims that Trump spread was that he was responsible for the greatest economy in history.
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Jan 2021

On Wednesday, it was reported that former President Donald Trump made a total of 30,573 false of misleading claims, during his time in office.

The Washington Post reported that data suggests that the former President made one inaccurate claim per topic per venue, such as during a particular speech, a tweet, or an interview.

Among some of the most repeated false claims made by the President was that he was responsible for the greatest economy in history, despite the fact that President Eisenhower, Johnson and Clinton were all responsible for larger economic growth than Trump - adjusting for modern metrics.

The number of inaccurate statements from Trump reportedly increased exponentially in October 2020, prior to the Presidential elections, though he has yet to acknowledge that the vote was free and fair.

President Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud were blamed for ultimately instigating the deadly riot that tore through the Capitol, making him the first President in American history to be impeached twice.

Social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook locked or removed Trump's accounts in the wake of the Capitol assault, citing his potential for causing further violence.

