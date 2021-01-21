ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,867 Increased By ▲ 33.94 (0.7%)
BR30 24,864 Increased By ▲ 171.07 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,972 Increased By ▲ 295.24 (0.65%)
KSE30 19,150 Increased By ▲ 124.76 (0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupiah up, shares down as Bank Indonesia stands pat

  • Taiwanese shares close at a record high.
  • S. Korean stocks extend gains to a third day.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

Indonesia's rupiah edged higher and shares fell after the country's central bank left interest rates unchanged, while South Korean and Taiwanese shares surged on strong export readings from both the tech-reliant economies.

Bank Indonesia (BI), which had cut borrowing costs five times last year to support a pandemic-hit economy, left its key policy rate at a record low of 3.75% and said the rupiah was still undervalued and had room to strengthen.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to keep rates steady to maintain an attractive interest rate differential on its high-yielding debt, given the recent rise in US bond yields.

"The string of rate reductions in 2020 have yet to bear fruit," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING.

"We believe BI will remain open to easing policy further in the near-term should inflation remain subdued with IDR stability likely the main decision point."

The rupiah was up 0.3% after the decision, while shares in Jakarta traded 0.3% lower.

Most other emerging Asian stock markets and currencies strengthened as optimism about the new US administration's hefty spending plans drove buying of riskier assets and dented the dollar's safe-haven appeal.

The Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won advanced 0.3% and 0.2% each against the greenback.

South Korean shares extended gains to a third straight session, while Taiwanese stocks closed up more than 2% at an all-time high.

Data showed South Korea's exports expanded at a much faster pace in the first 20 days of January, and Taiwan's export orders hit a record high in 2020.

South Korea and Taiwan have witnessed a strong rebound in exports as the pandemic-driven global shift to remote work spurred demand for memory chips used in laptops and servers. The KOSPI and Taiwan stocks have risen more than 9% each this month.

"If global fiscal stimulus and the contact-free digitalisation trend continues post-COVID, Korea's IT, semiconductor and auto exports could outperform market expectations," analysts at Standard Chartered wrote in a note.

Indian shares jumped to a record high and the benchmark Sensex scaled the 50,000 level for the first time, boosted by heavyweight Reliance Industries after the country's stock exchanges approved a $3.4 billion deal with the Future Group.

Indonesia's rupiah Taiwanese shares S. Korean stocks

Rupiah up, shares down as Bank Indonesia stands pat

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters