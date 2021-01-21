ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Pakistan approves Right of Way Policy

  • Haque said that Right of Way Policy will pave way for laying of telecommunication network and digitalization.
Ali Ahmed 21 Jan 2021

In order to boost the digitization process in Pakistan, the federal government has approved the Right of Way Policy for the telecom sector.

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the Right of Way Policy will play important role for the completion of Digital Pakistan Vision. He termed the approval of Right of Way Policy by federal cabinet as historical success of Ministry of IT & Telecom.

In a statement, the Federal Minister for IT offered thanks to Prime Minister, federal cabinet, PM Taskforce and all concerned departments on endorsement of Right of Way Policy.

He said that no government in the past gave any importance to Right of Way Policy. Haque said that Right of Way Policy will pave way for laying of telecommunication network and digitalization.

It will be helpful for removing hurdles in way of laying fiber optic cable and telecommunication extension across country, he added. The key features of Right of Way Policy are: Fee determination, dispute resolution, national security, safety and protection from health hazards, telecom as critical infrastructure, sharing of Right of Way, security of telecom infrastructure and common services corridor.

