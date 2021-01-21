UET signs MoU with PSIC

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC).

This MoU shall serve as an instrument through which the two parties shall be engaged in order to solve the contemporary societal and industrial problems.

Professor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, VC UET, welcomed MD PSIC, Jameel Ahmad Jameel.

As a result of the MoU, the UET students shall be able to access the real time industrial problems and propose solutions to those problems.

