Punjab govt to provide world-class transport services: minister

Recorder Report 21 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi has said that international transport models have been studied to provide world-class transport services to the citizens. He was talking to a delegation at his office on here on Wednesday.

“The government has planned to introduce an environment-friendly transport system. Under the first phase of this project, around 50 electric buses will ply in provincial metropolis on different routes” he added. The provincial government will also introduce reforms in the transport sector to provide better services to the commuters.

Latest electric chargers will also be established to charge the buses, added the minister. The scope of this environment-friendly project will be extended to the rest of the districts as the PTI government is committed to providing environment-friendly transport facilities he further maintained.

