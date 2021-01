Shujaat awards Senate ticket to Kamil Ali Agha

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has announced to field the party leader Kamil Ali Agha in the Senate elections.

Both Shujaat and Pervaiz Elahi have expressed confidence in Kamil Ali Agha saying Kamil is a senior parliamentarian; his political foresight is praiseworthy.

