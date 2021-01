PTA directs CMOs to start broadband services in SW

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued directions to the cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to immediately start mobile broadband services in South Waziristan.

A spokesperson of the PTA said that in pursuance of prime minister of Pakistan’s announcement for the launch of 3G and 4G mobile broadband in South Waziristan, the PTA has issued directions to the CMOs to immediately start mobile broadband services in the district.

