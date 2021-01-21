Production, consumption of wheat in Sindh: SHC orders food secretary to furnish details

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought details of production and consumption of wheat in the province and ordered the provincial food secretary to appear along with the details in the next hearing of the case on February 17.

A division bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, issued these orders in the petition pertaining to wheat crisis in the province.

Addressing the counsel for Sindh Food Department, Justice Mazhar asked why the written reply had not been furnished despite the orders of the court.

“Furnish the reply even if there is shortage of wheat,” the judge ordered.

The petitioner submitted in the court that the wheat crisis in the country was artificial as flour was smuggled out and mafias earned billions of rupees through this crisis.

The petitioner requested the court to constitute a joint investigation team to probe this crisis as the government had failed to control it.

Meanwhile, the SHC summoned reports from the federal secretaries for interior and defence and the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Karachi in the next hearing fixed for February 17 in case related to failure to recover a missing person for over five years.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho rejected the report submitted by the investigating officer (IO) and chided the prosecutors.

“This drama will not be tolerated any longer,” said Justice Phulpoto as he issued arrest warrants for the IO.

The bench also sought from the Sindh Home Department, police officials and other relevant departments details of prisoners in detention centres across the province.

