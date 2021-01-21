ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Production, consumption of wheat in Sindh: SHC orders food secretary to furnish details

Recorder Report 21 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought details of production and consumption of wheat in the province and ordered the provincial food secretary to appear along with the details in the next hearing of the case on February 17.

A division bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, issued these orders in the petition pertaining to wheat crisis in the province.

Addressing the counsel for Sindh Food Department, Justice Mazhar asked why the written reply had not been furnished despite the orders of the court.

“Furnish the reply even if there is shortage of wheat,” the judge ordered.

The petitioner submitted in the court that the wheat crisis in the country was artificial as flour was smuggled out and mafias earned billions of rupees through this crisis.

The petitioner requested the court to constitute a joint investigation team to probe this crisis as the government had failed to control it.

Meanwhile, the SHC summoned reports from the federal secretaries for interior and defence and the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Karachi in the next hearing fixed for February 17 in case related to failure to recover a missing person for over five years.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho rejected the report submitted by the investigating officer (IO) and chided the prosecutors.

“This drama will not be tolerated any longer,” said Justice Phulpoto as he issued arrest warrants for the IO.

The court summoned reports from the federal secretaries for interior and defence and the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Karachi in the next hearing fixed for February 17.

The bench also sought from the Sindh Home Department, police officials and other relevant departments details of prisoners in detention centres across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat SHC Muhammad Ali Mazhar Sindh Food Department smuggled CCPO Naimatullah Phulpoto Abdul Mobeen Lakho Sindh Home Department

Production, consumption of wheat in Sindh: SHC orders food secretary to furnish details

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

C/A surplus streak ends

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.