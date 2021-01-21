Punjab, upper Sindh: Fog to engulf plain areas today

KARACHI: Fog is likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh on Thursday, the Met Office said. The Met forecast a very cold weather for Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan while cold and dry conditions predicted for other parts of the country.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

However, very cold conditions remained in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country. Fog engulfed plain areas of Punjab.

The day’s lowest temperature was recorded in Leh minus 13 degrees Celsius, Skardu minus 12, Gupis minus 11, Astore minus 10, Bagrote minus 7, Hunza, Kalam and Gilgit minus 5, each.

