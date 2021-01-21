13 more die of Covid-19, 1,162 new cases emerge

KARACHI: As many as 13 more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,843 and 1,162 new cases diagnosed when 13,632 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here from the CM House on Wednesday, Murad Ali Shah said that 13 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,843 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 13,632 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,162 cases that constituted 8.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,612,503 tests have been conducted against which 238,470 cases emerged, of them 90.6 percent or 216,145 patients have recovered, including 1044 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,482 patients were under treatment, of them 17,519 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 951 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 859 patients was stated to be critical, including 85 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 1162 new cases, 973 have been detected from Karachi, including 449 from district East, 285 South, 86 Central, 54 each from Korangi and Malir and 45 West.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021