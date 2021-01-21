Successful flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile conducted

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2,750 kilometers to effectively mar its target.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

On the occasion, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza asserted that Pakistan desired peaceful co-existence in the region and its strategic capability was to deter any aggression against the sovereignty of Pakistan.

He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

The successful flight test, with its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Chairman NESCOM Dr Raza Samar and the scientists and engineers. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test.