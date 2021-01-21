ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Successful flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile conducted

APP 21 Jan 2021

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2,750 kilometers to effectively mar its target.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

On the occasion, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza asserted that Pakistan desired peaceful co-existence in the region and its strategic capability was to deter any aggression against the sovereignty of Pakistan.

He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

The successful flight test, with its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Chairman NESCOM Dr Raza Samar and the scientists and engineers. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test.

DG ISPR CJCSC ballistic missile Babar Iftikhar Nadeem Raza Nadeem Zaki Manj Raza Samar

Successful flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile conducted

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

C/A surplus streak ends

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.