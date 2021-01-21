KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 7.746 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,179.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 2.800 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 PKR 2.158 billion, currencies through COTS PKR 1.425 billion, silver PKR 670.837 million, crude oil PKR 275.844 million, natural gas PKR 227.186 million, platinum PKR 97.797 million, SP500 PKR 7.684 million, DJ PKR 29.731 million, Japan Equity PKR 18.459 million and copper PKR 5.221 million.

