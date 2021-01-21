ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
European shares surge

Reuters 21 Jan 2021

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European stocks rose on Wednesday after chip equipment maker ASML and Swiss luxury group Richemont gave encouraging earnings updates, while investors hoped for a big US fiscal relief package as Joe Biden takes over as the next president.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, with the technology sector gaining 1.4% to its highest level in nearly two decades.

ASML Holding NV rose 2.4% after it posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and said it had seen a strong order intake for 2021.

Technology stocks also looked set to boost Wall Street at the open, with Nasdaq futures jumping 0.6% on the back of Netflix’s stellar subscription growth numbers.

Luxury stocks got a boost after Richemont posted a 5% increase in quarterly sales, led by strong growth at its jewellery brands in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

The group’s stock rose 1.3%, rival Swatch Group gained 1.1%, while Britain’s Burberry jumped 4.5% after it posted a sales growth of 11% in Asia Pacific in the third quarter.

Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.6% and lenders rose 1.7% after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a confidence vote in the upper house Senate on Tuesday.

Among other stocks, Germany’s Hugo Boss added 5.8% after Mike Ashley-led Frasers said it boosted its stake in the company.

