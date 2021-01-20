World
UK's Johnson says record COVID-19 death figures are appalling
- Britain reported a record daily number of deaths with 1,820 people dying within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
20 Jan 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday's record deaths from COVID-19 are "appalling" and the death toll is likely to keep rising in the next few weeks because of the spread of a new, more infectious variant of the virus.
Britain reported a record daily number of deaths with 1,820 people dying within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
"These figures are appalling," Johnson told Sky News. "It is true that it looks as though the rates of infection in the country overall may now be peaking or flattening, but they are not flattening very fast and it is clear that we must keep a grip on this."
Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President
UK's Johnson says record COVID-19 death figures are appalling
PM congratulates President Biden, looks forward to working for strong Pak-US partnership
Biden vows 'we will defeat' domestic terror, white supremacy
Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, several injured
PM announces 3G/4G internet services for South Waziristan
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile
Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader
Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance
China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown
Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump
'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
Read more stories
Comments