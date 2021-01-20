ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St set to open near record high as Biden takes office; Netflix soars

  • Netflix projects an end to borrowing binge, shares surge.
  • Morgan Stanley gains as quarterly profit races past estimates.
  • Joe Biden to be sworn in as US President later in the day.
  • Futures up: Dow 0.19%, S&P 0.43%, Nasdaq 0.92%.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open near record highs on Wednesday, as Joe Biden prepared to take charge as US President, while Netflix jumped after saying it will no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its TV shows and movies.

Shares of the world's largest streaming service surged 13% in premarket trading, helping boost futures tracking the broader tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index.

US stocks ended higher on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to "act big" to save the coronavirus-ravaged economy and worry about debt later.

Biden, due to take over as the 46th President of the United States just after noon (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, will waste little time turning the page on the Trump era, advisers said, signing a raft of 15 executive actions on issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the economy to climate change.

Bets on a bigger pandemic relief plan and higher infrastructure spending under the Biden administration, and a Democrat-controlled US Congress have been pivotal in driving major US stock indexes to all-time peaks this month.

"It's all about the inauguration, focusing first on Biden being placed into the office and then it's going to be about earnings," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

"Earnings so far from the banks have come in pretty much better than expected and the markets reacted somewhat positively to that."

Wrapping up quarterly reports from major US lenders, Morgan Stanley climbed about 2% after it posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strength of its trading business and confirmed a $10-billion share buyback plan.

S&P 500 company earnings are expected to rise by 24% in 2021 after falling 15% in 2020, according to Refinitiv data. With stock market valuations sitting close to a 20-year high, investors are hoping corporate results and profit outlooks will help them determine to what degree the valuations are justified.

At 08:13 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 58 points, or 0.19% and S&P 500 E-minis were up 16.25 points, or 0.43%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 120 points, or 0.92%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc slid 0.5% after the health insurer's quarterly profit slumped nearly 38%, weighed by costs related to its programs to make COVID-19 testing and treatment more accessible for its customers.

Procter & Gamble Co gained 1.4% after the consumer products giant raised its full-year sales forecast for a second time as it benefited from high demand for its cleaning products and the government's stimulus program.

Boeing Co added 0.9% after Berenberg upgraded the stock to "hold" from "sell", saying the worst has passed and restarting of 737 MAX aircraft deliveries in December marked a turning point towards planemaker's financial recovery.

Netflix Treasury Secretary Wall Street's main indexes

Wall St set to open near record high as Biden takes office; Netflix soars

PM announces 3G/4G internet services for South Waziristan

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters