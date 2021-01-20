World
Explosion heard in central Madrid
- La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak.
- Smoke plume was observed in the neighborhood after the blast, the witnesses reported.
Updated 20 Jan 2021
MADRID: A loud explosion was heard in central Madrid on Wednesday, several local media including La Sexta TV and El Pais said.
La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm.
Two witnesses also told Reuters they heard a loud explosion.
Smoke plume was observed in the neighborhood after the blast, the witnesses reported.
Emergency services could not immediately confirm what had happened.
Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, several injured
