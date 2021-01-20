Pakistan
Broadsheet case again exposed corrupt mafia: Shibli
- Shibli remarked that if in the past, these corrupt elements were not given NRO, the country would not have suffered so much.
20 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the Broadsheet case has once again exposed the corrupt elements.
In a tweet, he said that this case was a reminder of how the national interest was compromised for personal gain.
Those who ruthlessly plundered the national wealth must be held accountable, he said.
Shibli Faraz remarked that if in the past, these corrupt elements were not given NRO, the country would not have suffered so much.
Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, several injured
Broadsheet case again exposed corrupt mafia: Shibli
PM announces 3G/4G internet services for South Waziristan
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile
Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader
Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance
China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown
Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump
'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries
No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi
PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program
Read more stories
Comments