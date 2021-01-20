ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Need to find proper replacements: Younis Khan

  • “We should not rely on Babar Azam alone. We need to have proper replacements,” said Khan.
  • Leading runs getter for Pakistan in Test cricket stressed that Pakistan need to take advantage of the home condition against South Africa.
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Jan 2021

Pakistan’s batting coach Younis Khan has emphasised that Men in Green need to have a proper replacements to produce better results.

He was referring to recently concluded tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan played all the game without their Captain Babar Azam, who ruled out from the tour after thumb fracture.

While speaking at a virtual press conference, former Pakistan captain emphasised the need for viable replacements while stating that Babar’s absence does not mean that Pakistan should lose.

“We should not rely on Babar Azam alone. We need to have proper replacements,” said Khan.

“Babar is a big player. The captain and most important player being unfit led to an unsuccessful series against New Zealand. If Babar Azam is not available, that does not mean we should lose,” he added.

Leading runs getter for Pakistan in Test cricket stressed that Pakistan need to take advantage of the home condition against South Africa.

“Pakistan should have an advantage over South Africa in Karachi due to the home conditions. The pitch in Karachi has always been supportive. It favours both batsmen and bowlers alike. It supports spin while swing comes into play later in the day.”

Furthermore he said the new players need to be given confidence.

“We will need to give time and confidence to the new players. They should not be wasted if they fail to perform well,” he said.

“We will have to trust them and not remove them after just a few performances. The players will have to work hard. The responsibility to perform rests on the players themselves and the coaches can only guide them,” Khan added.

Moreover, Khan asked the media to criticise his performance in his role without resorting to personal attacks.

“A lot of criticism was received by bowling coach Waqar Younis. I should also be criticised as the batting coach. My shortcomings should be brought forward however it should not be personal attacks.”

Pakistan South Africa Babar Azam Younis Khan PAK v SA Pakistanis

Need to find proper replacements: Younis Khan

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters