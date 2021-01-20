Need to find proper replacements: Younis Khan

Pakistan’s batting coach Younis Khan has emphasised that Men in Green need to have a proper replacements to produce better results.

He was referring to recently concluded tour of New Zealand, where Pakistan played all the game without their Captain Babar Azam, who ruled out from the tour after thumb fracture.

While speaking at a virtual press conference, former Pakistan captain emphasised the need for viable replacements while stating that Babar’s absence does not mean that Pakistan should lose.

“We should not rely on Babar Azam alone. We need to have proper replacements,” said Khan.

“Babar is a big player. The captain and most important player being unfit led to an unsuccessful series against New Zealand. If Babar Azam is not available, that does not mean we should lose,” he added.

Leading runs getter for Pakistan in Test cricket stressed that Pakistan need to take advantage of the home condition against South Africa.

“Pakistan should have an advantage over South Africa in Karachi due to the home conditions. The pitch in Karachi has always been supportive. It favours both batsmen and bowlers alike. It supports spin while swing comes into play later in the day.”

Furthermore he said the new players need to be given confidence.

“We will need to give time and confidence to the new players. They should not be wasted if they fail to perform well,” he said.

“We will have to trust them and not remove them after just a few performances. The players will have to work hard. The responsibility to perform rests on the players themselves and the coaches can only guide them,” Khan added.

Moreover, Khan asked the media to criticise his performance in his role without resorting to personal attacks.

“A lot of criticism was received by bowling coach Waqar Younis. I should also be criticised as the batting coach. My shortcomings should be brought forward however it should not be personal attacks.”