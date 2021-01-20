ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.57 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,674 Decreased By ▼ -105.5 (-0.43%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies rise as US stimulus push hurts dollar; BNM holds fire

  • Asian currencies and bonds have lagged as the prospect of more government spending under a Joe Biden administration pushed up US treasury yields earlier this month, reducing the appeal of some of the region's high-yielding government debt.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as the dollar came under pressure after US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen stressed on more stimulus, while Malaysia's ringgit and shares held steady as its central bank stood pat on interest rates.

Regional currencies strengthened as the dollar backed away from a one-month high, with the South Korean won, Singapore dollar and Thai baht trading around 0.2% higher against the greenback.

In Malaysia, the ringgit traded at 4.042 per dollar, in line with levels seen in morning trade, after the country's central bank kept its overnight policy rate at a record low of 1.75%.

Five out of 15 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the move, but a majority had expected Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to cut rates to support an economy facing fresh lockdowns amid surging coronavirus cases.

Stocks in Kuala Lumpur crept up, helped by strength in the financial sector after BNM said it will extend the duration of flexibility for banking institutions to use government bonds to meet their statutory reserve needs.

"The decision was largely backed by confidence that the impact of recent lockdown measures would be manageable, and growth trajectory would turn up from second quarter onwards," said Duncan Tan, an interest rates strategist at DBS Bank.

"BNM's projections for growth to bottom by second quarter could be sooner than some expect, which could drive MYR strength over the next couple of days."

Indonesian stocks were the top gainers in regional equity markets, while the rupiah also ticked up 0.2% ahead of its own central bank meeting on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia will likely keep interest rates steady at 3.75%, a Reuters poll showed, with analysts pointing to the central bank facing the need to keep rate differentials attractive for foreign investors after a recent rise in US bond yields.

Asian currencies and bonds have lagged as the prospect of more government spending under a Joe Biden administration pushed up US treasury yields earlier this month, reducing the appeal of some of the region's high-yielding government debt.

Philippine shares pared some losses by afternoon trade, but ended lower for a fourth consecutive day, while stocks in Thailand dipped.

Yuan Yen Thailand Janet Yellen ringgit Asian currencies coronavirus case lockdowns in Europe won Bank Negara Malaysia

Asian currencies rise as US stimulus push hurts dollar; BNM holds fire

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters