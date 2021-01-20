PM announces 3G/4G internet services for South Waziristan

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that 3G/4G internet services will be resumed in Waziristan.

Addressing the ceremony after distributing cheques amongst families under Ehsaas Kafalat program, the PM said the distribution of these checks is just the beginning. He continued that more funds will be poured into the program from next year so that more loans could be given to the people.

The PM said that the government is bringing the Ehsaas Programme to the region under which money and cattle will be provided to lower income groups. Each family in the tribal districts will be provided with health insurance card under which they will be able to get medical treatment worth seven hundred thousand rupees per year, he said.

He said the people of the tribal areas have sided with the government and said that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has heard their demands. He said soon they will give the people good news. He said from today, 3G/4G internet services will become operational in South Waziristan. He further said that he knows how important it is for the youth and how it helps in education among other things.

Security issues were a major obstacle in the delay in providing 3G/4G internet services, the PM said. He added that India is trying its best to spread terror not only in Balochistan but also in Waziristan.

"They are trying to instigate the youth against Pakistan. So that is why there was a problem of 3G/4G services which terrorists could also use," the premier said. However, the PM said, he spoke to his security agencies and how it is the need of our youth and that is why this service will become operational from today.