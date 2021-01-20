ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -30.44 (-0.63%)
BR30 24,669 Decreased By ▼ -110.91 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,627 Decreased By ▼ -276.68 (-0.6%)
KSE30 19,015 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.72%)
South Korea stocks gain over 1.5% as market sees further US stimulus

  • The won was quoted at 1,101.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.12% higher than its previous close at 1,102.9.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose as much as 1.7% on Wednesday as US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen reaffirmed her commitment to more relief measures in the world's largest economy. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI was up 6.05 points, or 0.20%, at 3,098.71, as of 0157 GMT, after gaining as much as 1.7% in early trade. The index soared 2.6% on Tuesday, marking the best day in more than a week.

** Major heavyweights Samsung Electronics rose 0.3% and peer SK Hynix added 1.2%, while LG Chem and Hyundai Motor slid 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

** "Investors were seen booking profits after a sharp rebound on Tuesday," DS Investment & Securities analyst Na Jeong-hwan said, adding that profit-booking capped early gains that were boosted by Yellen's push for fiscal stimulus.

** At Yellen's confirmation hearing on Tuesday, she urged lawmakers to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package, adding that the benefits outweigh the expenses of a higher debt burden.

** US President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn into office on Wednesday, last week laid out a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal to boost the economy and speed up the distribution of vaccines.

** The won was quoted at 1,101.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.12% higher than its previous close at 1,102.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,100.7 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,100.2.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 111.59.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 0.973%.

