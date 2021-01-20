Surgut, Paramount sell March-loading ESPO crude at higher spot premiums

SINGAPORE: Surgutneftegaz sold four March-loading cargoes of Russian ESPO Blend crude at spot premiums of around $1.20 a barrel to Dubai quotes via its third spot tender, higher than the level seen a day earlier, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The Surgut cargoes were offered to load over Mar. 17-24, Mar. 20-27, Mar. 24-29 and Mar. 28-31.

Paramount Energy also sold at least one ESPO crude cargo at a similar level, traders said. The trading house offered four cargoes loading in the second half of March.

Prior to this, Surgutneftegaz and Trafigura sold five March-loading ESPO crude cargoes at spot premiums of around $1 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the lowest since last September.