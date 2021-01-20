Surgut, Paramount sell March-loading ESPO crude at higher spot premiums

ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,824 Decreased By ▼ -30.88 (-0.64%)
BR30 24,659 Decreased By ▼ -120.83 (-0.49%)
KSE100 45,622 Decreased By ▼ -281.56 (-0.61%)
KSE30 19,016 Decreased By ▼ -137.07 (-0.72%)
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Surgutneftegaz sold four March-loading cargoes of Russian ESPO Blend crude at spot premiums of around $1.20 a barrel to Dubai quotes via its third spot tender, higher than the level seen a day earlier, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The Surgut cargoes were offered to load over Mar. 17-24, Mar. 20-27, Mar. 24-29 and Mar. 28-31.

Paramount Energy also sold at least one ESPO crude cargo at a similar level, traders said. The trading house offered four cargoes loading in the second half of March.

Prior to this, Surgutneftegaz and Trafigura sold five March-loading ESPO crude cargoes at spot premiums of around $1 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the lowest since last September.

