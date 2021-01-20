Markets
Surgut, Paramount sell March-loading ESPO crude at higher spot premiums
- The Surgut cargoes were offered to load over Mar. 17-24, Mar. 20-27, Mar. 24-29 and Mar. 28-31.
20 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: Surgutneftegaz sold four March-loading cargoes of Russian ESPO Blend crude at spot premiums of around $1.20 a barrel to Dubai quotes via its third spot tender, higher than the level seen a day earlier, trade sources said on Wednesday.
The Surgut cargoes were offered to load over Mar. 17-24, Mar. 20-27, Mar. 24-29 and Mar. 28-31.
Paramount Energy also sold at least one ESPO crude cargo at a similar level, traders said. The trading house offered four cargoes loading in the second half of March.
Prior to this, Surgutneftegaz and Trafigura sold five March-loading ESPO crude cargoes at spot premiums of around $1 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the lowest since last September.
China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown
Surgut, Paramount sell March-loading ESPO crude at higher spot premiums
Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump
'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries
No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi
PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program
Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws
US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths
Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy
YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration
Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks
Read more stories
Comments