China's benchmark 7-day repo rate jumps to 2-month high

SHANGHAI: The volume-weighted average rate of China's benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market rose to the highest level in more than two months on Wednesday morning, driven by tighter cash conditions.

The volume-weighted average of the seven-day repo, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, jumped to 2.5007%, the highest since Nov. 13, 2020.

Other tenors also surged to reflect tensions in the interbank money market. The volume-weighted average of the overnight repo rose to 2.4502% as of 0254 GMT, the highest since November.