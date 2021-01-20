ANL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
ASC 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
ASL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.76%)
BYCO 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
FFL 18.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
HASCOL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
HUBC 86.09 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.45%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.97%)
JSCL 30.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KAPCO 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
PAEL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.22%)
PPL 93.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.04%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.18%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.48%)
TRG 107.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.83%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.49%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,835 Decreased By ▼ -20.21 (-0.42%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -56.14 (-0.23%)
KSE100 45,699 Decreased By ▼ -203.78 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,045 Decreased By ▼ -108.03 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Initial count shows Italy's Conte winning Senate vote to keep fragile govt afloat

  • Conte overcame a similar confidence motion in the lower house on Monday. Had he lost either vote, he would have had to resign.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte narrowly won a confidence vote in the upper house Senate on Tuesday allowing him to remain in office after a junior partner quit his coalition last week in the midst of the raging COVID pandemic.

Conte overcame a similar confidence motion in the lower house on Monday. Had he lost either vote, he would have had to resign.

According to a preliminary, informal count, he won in the 321-seat Senate by 153 to 140, a narrower margin of victory than some of his allies had been hoping for and well short of the 161 votes he needed for an absolute majority.

However, the results have not yet been officially released and the final figures might change slightly.

Giuseppe Conte Italy parliament Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte italy economy Senate vote

Initial count shows Italy's Conte winning Senate vote to keep fragile govt afloat

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Trump halts deportation of Venezuelans for 18 months

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters