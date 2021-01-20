ANL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
ASC 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.59%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.93%)
FFL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.04 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.39%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.11%)
JSCL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
KAPCO 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PAEL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.87%)
PPL 93.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.89%)
PRL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.16%)
TRG 107.66 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.71%)
UNITY 33.59 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.3%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,831 Decreased By ▼ -24.51 (-0.5%)
BR30 24,683 Decreased By ▼ -96.74 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,679 Decreased By ▼ -224.19 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,033 Decreased By ▼ -119.76 (-0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli tanks strike Hamas positions after rocket attack: military

  • In late December, Hamas and Islamic Jihad staged joint military exercises in the coastal territory, during which they fired rockets out to sea, in the first exercise of its kind.
AFP 20 Jan 2021

JERUSALEM: Israeli tanks fired on Hamas positions in Gaza on Tuesday night after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave towards Israel, the Jewish state's military said.

"Late in the evening a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement on WhatsApp.

"In response Israeli tanks struck Hamas positions" in the south of the Gaza strip, it said.

An earlier military statement on the rocket said that warning sirens were not activated in built-up areas, indicating the projectile fell on open ground.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

It was the second rocket attack in as many days.

Early Monday, militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets towards the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod with Israeli military sources indicating they had dropped into the Mediterranean Sea.

Israel responded a few hours later with fighter planes striking Hamas facilities in southern Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank are heading for legislative and presidential elections in May and July, the first in 15 years.

The polls are part of a warming of ties between Hamas and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's West Bank-based Fatah party.

The dates were announced on Friday in a presidential decree by Abbas.

In late December, Hamas and Islamic Jihad staged joint military exercises in the coastal territory, during which they fired rockets out to sea, in the first exercise of its kind.

The Palestinian forces also simulated various combat scenarios with Israeli troops, an AFP reporter said.

The events marked the anniversary of the first Hamas war with Israel in 2008, a year after the Islamists took power in Gaza.

Since then they have fought two more wars, in 2012 and 2014.

Israel whatsapp Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas rocket attack Gaza Strip Israeli tanks strike coastal city of Ashdod West Bank based Fatah party

Israeli tanks strike Hamas positions after rocket attack: military

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Trump halts deportation of Venezuelans for 18 months

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters