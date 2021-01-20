Covid-19 claims 28 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE: Out of 13,151 corona tests conducted across the province, 534 were tested Covid-19 positivity with 28 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 150,316 and fatalities to 4460.

The positivity rate of coronavirus reached 4.06 percent with recovery of 353 more people from the virus, taking the total number of recovered people to 134,842 in the province. On the other hand, with 1,243 coronavirus recoveries, the total number of recovered patients across the country has risen to 476,471. The highest number of recoveries has been recorded in Sindh, where 214,231 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

As per break up of cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 75341 cases and 1773 deaths, Rawalpindi 13838 cases and 784 deaths, Faisalabad 8263 cases and 388 deaths, Multan 8988 cases and 318 deaths, Gujranwala 4395 cases and 106 deaths and Bahawalpur reported 3836 cases and 130 deaths so far.

Sources in the primary and secondary healthcare department told the Business Recorder that the education authorities have been asked to ensure strict implementation of Corona SOPS in educational institutions and all educational institutions should allow 50 percent students.

The Punjab government has set up 20 bio safety level-3 labs in province and the PC-1s of 5 new BSL-3 lab is ready. These five new labs are being set up in Okara, Kharian, Layyah, Wah and Mianwali.

