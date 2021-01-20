ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
President for enhanced trade, defence ties with friendly states

Naveed Butt 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged all friendly countries to increase trade, investment, defence, and cultural cooperation with Pakistan.

The president said Pakistan was home to some of the world’s most revered Buddhist sites, and expressed the hope that tourists from friendly countries would increasingly visit Pakistan.

He made these remarks, while talking to the resident ambassador-designates of Korea, Nepal, and Belarus, and non-resident ambassador-designates of Ireland, Kosovo, Mali, and Sierra Leone, who made separate calls on President Dr Arif Alvi, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday. Earlier, Resident Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo, Resident Ambassador-designate of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal Tapas Adhikari, Resident Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Metelitsa, and Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Ireland Sonya McGuinness, Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Kosovo Ilir Dugolli, Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Mali Dianguinadit Yaya Doucoure, and Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Sierra Leone Alie Badara Kamara presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony.

