ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alleged embezzlement: AC fixes date for indictment of ex-chairperson of BISP

Fazal Sher 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Tuesday fixed February 15 for indictment of former chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BSIP) and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Farzana Raja, and other accused in the corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged embezzlement in the BISP fund.

The Accountability Court-III Judge, Syed Ashgar Ali, while hearing the case, decided to indict Raja and other accused on February 15, and directed them to ensure their presence during the next hearing.

At the start of the hearing, the court marked attendance of the accused.

The court declared two accused including Iffat Zehra from a private company and former BISP director Shoaib Khan as proclaimed offender, due to their continuance absence from hearing.

The court issued their perpetual arrest warrants and also ordered to block their computerized national identity cards (CNICs) and directed to collect record of their properties.

During Tuesday's hearing, the NAB prosecutor provided the death certificate of an accused, Khurrum Humayun, to the accountability court.

The NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal approved the reference against the PPP leader on December 3, 2019.

The reference comprised 32 volumes and 19 persons have been nominated in the case. The bureau approved the reference for granting advertisement campaign contract to four advertising agencies contrary to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, which allegedly inflicted Rs 1.46 billion losses to the national exchequer.

According to the reference, a complaint had been received in the NAB alleging that the BISP awarded contracts to advertising agencies in 2009-10 and 2010-11 in violation of the PPRA rules, 2004.

It was further alleged in the complaint that Rs 1.657 billion was given to an advertising agency, M/s Midas (Pvt) Limited. The competent authority authorised an inquiry on May 23, 2014, which was subsequently upgraded into an investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB PPP accountability court PPRA Farzana Raja BSIP Justice Javed Iqbal Midas (Pvt) Limited

Alleged embezzlement: AC fixes date for indictment of ex-chairperson of BISP

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Covid-19 vaccines roll-out: PM for accelerating measures

PDM rally demands ECP conclude foreign funding case

‘Significant’ progress made, says ECP

SHC declares SRO 584(1)/2017 illegal

Cases against Altaf: Ministry seeks funds to make payment to law firm

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.