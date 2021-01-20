PTI govt would be toppled through ECP, claims Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would be toppled through the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Abbasi after appearing before an accountability court in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against him and others in a brief chat with media persons said the present government will be toppled through the ECP.

All flaws in the country need to be revealed before the public, he said.

About Broadsheet scandal, he said that many people are involved in taking commission from Broadsheet.

The panel formed by the government to probe Broadsheet scandal consists of those who took commission from Broadsheet, he said.

The Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi has reportedly said that he was offered $25 million bribe to drop an asset probe against the Sharif's family.

Earlier, he appeared before an accountability court in the LNG case.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till Jan 26 without any proceedings as the AC-II judge was on leave. It marked the attendance of all accused persons.

The accountability court indicted Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others, in the LNG case.

The other accused of the case include Uzma Adil Khan, former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Sheikh Ikramul Haq, ex-managing director Pakistan State Oil, Agha Jan Akhtar, former chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Abdul Samad Dawood director Engro Corporation Limited, Hussain Dawood, chairman Engro Corporation Limited, and Muhammad Amin, MD the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

During the previous hearing, Abbasi's counsel Barrister Zafarullah Khan started the cross examination of prosecution witness, Muhammad Hassan, an assistant director of the Ministry of Petroleum.

