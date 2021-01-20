Emirates, Etihad to pilot virus ‘travel pass’

DUBAI: Emirates and Etihad, two of the Middle East’s biggest airlines, said Tuesday they would be among the first companies to test an application that allows pre-travel verification of coronavirus tests and vaccinations.

The United Arab Emirates carriers have partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to be among “the first airlines” worldwide to trial the IATA Travel Pass, both airlines said in separate statements.

The IATA said the mobile app would enable passengers to “create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination meets the requirements of the destination”.

“They will also be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel,” it said in a statement.

In November, the association warned that “the Covid-19 crisis threatens the survival of the air transport industry”, with 2020 likely to go down in history as its “worst” year ever.