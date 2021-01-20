THE RUPEE: 10 paisas down vs USD

KARACHI: On Tuesday, on market closing Pakistan Rupee largely remained unchanged against currencies typically covered in this section except against USD in open market against which it went down by 10 paisas.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rate closing at 160.45 and 160.55 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rate closing at 160.40 and 160.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 193 and 194.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.50 and 42.70 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.40 Open Offer Rs 160.70 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.45 Offer Rate Rs 160.55 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee remained weak and lost 10-paisa on buying side while it stayed unchanged on selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to the currency dealers, the dollar resumed trading at its day earlier closing of Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.30 as its buying and selling rate, respectively. Amid sluggish trading trend, the dollar improved from Rs 160.20 to Rs 160.30 on buying side whereas it did not observe any change on selling side and ended at its opening level of Rs 161.30.

However, the rupee could not continue its upward move and remained under pressure against the pound sterling throughout the day. The pound's buying and selling rate were improved from Rs 216.00 and Rs 217.70 of Monday to Rs 217.50 and Rs 218.50, respectively.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.90(buying) and Rs 161(selling) against last rate of Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling).

It closed at Rs160.90(buying) and Rs 161(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,800 (selling) and Rs110,600(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

