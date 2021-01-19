ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over all development of Balochistan, top priority of government: Jam

  • Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the meeting on the proposed projects and financing plan under South Balochistan Development Package.
APP 19 Jan 2021

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said that the overall development of the province especially less developed areas of the province was top priority of the government.

Chairing the first meeting of Apex Committee on Progress on South Balochistan Development Program, he said the development of Balochistan would lead to the progress of the country.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning, Abdul Sabur Kakar and Secretary Planning Commission Mathur Niaz Rana, Representative of Southern Command and other officials attended the meeting through video link.

"If there is investment in Balochistan, then there will be socio-economic growth," the CM said.

For the first time, mega projects were being initiated in Balochistan, he added.

Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the meeting on the proposed projects and financing plan under South Balochistan Development Package.

He said that around 119 projects had been proposed and 16 new dams were going to be built under the special development package for south Balochistan.

"Health, education, water, electricity, public health infrastructure and road facilities will be provided in 9 districts of South Balochistan," he added.

Development of agro markets and plans to connect livestock markets with other major markets of the country through e-commerce would be also included in the proposed package.

A tele-education program was planned for students in these areas to provide best education facilities at their door steps, he added.

Technical training will be imparted to the youth to prepare the skilled force for China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Health Insaf cards will be distributed in these districts under the Prime Minister's Health Facility Program.

Jam Kamal Khan Qasim Khan Suri Pakistan Economic Corridor projects Mathur Niaz Rana Abdul Sabur Kakar Fazeel Asghar development package

Over all development of Balochistan, top priority of government: Jam

Committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters