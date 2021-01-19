ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden taps Levine for key health role, in historic pick of transgender person

  • Levine would serve under Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services.
  • Levine "will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic - no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability,"
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named Dr. Rachel Levine to service as assistant US health secretary, a historic first as Levine would become the first openly transgender official to be confirmed by the Senate.

The pick of Pennsylvania's top health official for a critical role during the raging COVID-19 pandemic continues Biden's pattern of selecting a historically diverse slate of leaders for senior administration roles.

Levine would serve under Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. The professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine has led Pennsylvania's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak as the commonwealth's top health official.

Levine "will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic - no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability," Biden said in a statement.

Like Becerra, Levine's nomination must be confirmed by the US Senate, which Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control.

In a statement, Biden's transition team noted Levine had been confirmed three times by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania state senate and, if confirmed by the US Senate, she would be the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by US lawmakers.

"She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts," Biden said, adding her expertise also included the opioid crisis, medical marijuana and LGBTQ+ medicine, among other areas.

Levine joins other health-related nominees named to the incoming Biden administration in recent days, including former Food and Drug Administrator David Kessler.

Biden has said tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout is a top priority when he takes office Wednesday, unveiling plans to ramp up vaccinations and rev up the economy with $1.9 trillion in stimulus funding.

Joe Biden transgender US Department of Health and Human Services

Biden taps Levine for key health role, in historic pick of transgender person

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters