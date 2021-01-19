ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Nawaz Sharif lied to Parliament, SC about his ownership of Avenfield flat: Asad Umar

  • He said Pakistan had to pay penalty of $20 million to the Broadsheet against the services to identify the hidden wealth of Sharif family.
APP 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that after statement of the British arbitrator, it had become clear now that Nawaz Sharif had lied to the Parliament, the Supreme Court and the nation with respect to his ownership of Avenfield apartments.

"With the Broadsheet award details now public in which it is stated clearly by the arbitrator that Sharif family owned the Avenfield apartments as far back as 2000 at least, it is conclusively established that Nawaz Sharif lied to the Parliament, the Supreme Court and the nation," he said in his tweet.

The minister added that the British Judge had clearly said in his verdict that total charges for the services to identify the hidden assets of Sharif family including Avenfield flat were US$20.5 million and that amount was payable to the Broadsheet.

He said Pakistan had to pay penalty of $20 million to the Broadsheet against the services to identify the hidden wealth of Sharif family worth of Rs 16 billion ($100 million) because as per the agreement, the Broadsheet was to be given 20 percent share of total worth.

"The Sharif family looted $100 million worth of public money of Pakistan that could not be recovered yet but even an additional $20 million penalty is imposed on the government," he added.

Supreme Court Asad Umar Nawaz Sharif Broadsheet Avenfield apartments

