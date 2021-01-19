Pak Ambassador meets Mayor of Qingdao, discusses bilateral cooperation in investment, trade, tourism

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Tuesday met Zhao Haozhi, Deputy Party Secretary and Mayor of Qingdao, China and discussed ways and means to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Welcoming the Ambassador to Qingdao, the Mayor briefed him about the increasing significance of Qingdao as the regional economic and trade hub.

He highlighted that as China's all-weather strategic cooperative partner, provincial government and private and state-owned enterprises of Qingdao accorded top priority to the deepening of trade and cultural linkages with Pakistan.

The Mayor highlighted that this objective could be facilitated by existing sister-city ties between Qingdao and Karachi.

The Mayor expressed hope that as Pakistan and China were commemorating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties in2021, bilateral linkages between Qingdao and Pakistan would increase manifold this year.

Thanking Mayor Zhao for warm welcome and his kind sentiments for Pakistan, Ambassador Haque congratulated him on his recent appointment as the Mayor of Qingdao.

The ambassador expressed satisfaction at the growing ties between Pakistan and Qingdao in diverse fields of cooperation.

He highlighted that besides existing cooperation, both sides could also initiate bilateral cooperation in new areas including blue economy, costal tourism and media cooperation.