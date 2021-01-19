Philippines believed to have passed in feed wheat, barley tender

HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for up to 100,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat and 80,000 tonnes of feed barley which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments of the result.

Prices were regarded as too high. Feed wheat offers were believed to be over $300 a tonne c&f after markets rose in past days after Russia announced plans for higher than expected wheat export taxes.