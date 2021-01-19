Markets
Philippines believed to have passed in feed wheat, barley tender
- Prices were regarded as too high. Feed wheat offers were believed to be over $300 a tonne c&f after markets rose in past days after Russia announced plans for higher than expected wheat export taxes.
19 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for up to 100,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat and 80,000 tonnes of feed barley which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments of the result.
Prices were regarded as too high. Feed wheat offers were believed to be over $300 a tonne c&f after markets rose in past days after Russia announced plans for higher than expected wheat export taxes.
Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR
Philippines believed to have passed in feed wheat, barley tender
Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade
Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case
Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO
Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'
Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply
Read more stories
Comments