Business & Finance
Goldman Sachs profit surges on M&A, trading boost
- The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $4.36 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.72 billion a year ago.
- Earnings per share rose to $12.08 from $4.69 a year earlier.
19 Jan 2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 153% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, powered by another blowout performance at its core bond trading and underwriting business and an uptick in merger and acquisition activity.
The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $4.36 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.72 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $12.08 from $4.69 a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of $7.47 per share on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.
Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR
Goldman Sachs profit surges on M&A, trading boost
Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade
Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case
Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO
Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'
Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply
Read more stories
Comments